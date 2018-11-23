Mumbai: Kitten rescued at Vile Parle station after 5-day rescue operation

national

After the Mumbai fire brigade and everyone else failed to rescue it, a team of railway engineers had to cut open the bridge beams to rescue the kitten at Vile Parle railway station

The rescued kitten is doing fine, says vet

A Kitten had Vile Parle railway officials, the fire brigade and animal activists in a tizzy for five whole days after getting itself trapped inside the beams of a footover bridge there.

After the fire brigade and everyone else failed to rescue it, a team of railway engineers had to cut open the bridge beams to rescue the kitten. City fire brigade teams were unable to rescue the animal owing to the narrow opening in the beam. Finally, the WR headoffice at Churchgate despatched a team led Additional Divisional Engineer BK Jaiswal into the rafters with gas cutters and the bottom of a cross beam was cut open.



Rly engineers risking their lives to save it

"The cat had somehow entered the beams of the footover bridge and was unable to get out. Someone heard it meowing five days ago, and we alerted everyone possible. At first the local officials tried to help out, but could not do much," animal activist Charu Shah said.

WR chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said, "The cat was trapped for five days inside the cross beam. The fire brigade team was called three times but could not do anything. Our engineering teams then decided to try their luck. They used a gas cutter to make a small cut on the bottom flange of the cross beam and pulled the cat out." "The kitty is doing well and has been checked by vets," Shah told mid-day.

