Mumbai: Western Railway to run eight special trains on New Year

Published: Dec 21, 2019, 14:02 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Among the eight special trains include four trains from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
The Western Railway will run eight special local trains in order to clear the extra rush of passengers on the New Year. The eight special trains will be run from the midnight of December 31, 2019, to January 1, 2020. Among the eight special trains include four trains from Churchgate to Virar and four from Virar to Churchgate.

Ravinder Bhakar, the Chief PRO of Western Railway said that the special local trains will be slow ones and would halt at all stations. He said, "Of the eight locals, four will start from Churchgate and remaining four from Virar. The departure time of the extra locals from Churchgate will be 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am. The four from Virar will start at 0015 hours, 0045 hours, 1:40 am and 3:05 am," reports PTI.

The timetable of the eight special trains which will be run for New Year celebrations

