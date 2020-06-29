Mumbai: Western Railways to add 40 suburban services from today

A file picture of people taking the train at Churchgate with face shields, masks, etc. on, after Mission Begin Again started. Pic/Bipin Kokate

With effect from Monday, WR will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's suburban section. Therefore, now a total 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section.

The Union home secretary on Saturday called for more central government employees like those of the income tax, customs and postal departments to be allowed to use local trains. Of the total 362 local train services that are being run, about 162 are on Western Railway and 200 on the Central Railway.

Railway officials said that no new category of users has been added so far on local trains besides the existing ones, and a detailed meeting would be held to discuss the modalities with the state government after which an appropriate decision may be taken.

A letter by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to the Maharashtra chief secretary with a copy to the Railway Board chairman, states that the Indian Railways have resumed limited operations of local/suburban trains in Mumbai/Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to enable movement of persons engaged in/providing local/essential services.

"In addition, it is requested to allow defence personnel and employees of Central Government, Income Tax, GST & Customs and Department of Posts to use the local/suburban trains in Mumbai and MMR," it states. Central Railway CPRO Shivaji Sutar said modalities will be discussed with the state government.

Western Railway CPRO Ravinder Bhakar said a meeting in this matter will be held on Monday with state authorities to discuss modalities.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news