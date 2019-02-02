Mumbai: Western suburbs residents may not face power cut due to metro line 2A

national

Representational image

The residents of western suburbs will not have to worry about power supply interruption which was expected in order to carry out the work of Dahisar - D N Nagar metro 2 A work as Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) has mentioned in the press release issued to the media that the power supply companies are making necessary re-arrangements alternatives so that residents don't have to face inconvenience.

It should be noted that in connection with Metro work Line-2A extending from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar, a 110kV monopole in lieu of existing tower at location no-36 at Kamraj Nagar is being erected on 02/02/19. For this, power outages of 110kV both circuits of Borivali-Malad I, II transmission lines is scheduled from (2300Hrs)02/02/19 to (0800Hrs) 03/02/19.

"This will not result into power supply interruption as Adani Electricity & TATA power are making necessary network re-arrangements/alternative arrangements. However, in extreme exigency only, some customers of Kandivali (W), Malad(W), Goregaon (W) & Andheri (W) area might get affected." stated the press release adding further " All customers are requested to note & may please cooperate with the work which is being executed for the construction of Metro Line -2A. Inconvenience to the customers is regretted."

