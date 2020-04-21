Mumbai will get its mangoes, thanks to Konkan Railway

Mango dealers from Konkan are expected to use the service to transport mangos and other seasonal fruits. File pic

You won't need to do without the king of fruits, the Alphonso mango, just because of the lockdown. It is on its way to you thanks to Konkan Railway deciding to run freight trains (24/7) to meet the requirement of essential items. Dealers from the Konkan are expected to use the service to transport mangoes and other seasonal fruits.

It has been decided to run a special parcel train between Okha (Gujarat) and Thiruvananthapuram Central (Kerala) in co-ordination with Western Railway (WR). The parcel train, besides carrying commodities like medicines, medical equipment, will also ferry perishable items like mango and other commodities. Train no. 00933 Okha — Thiruvananthapuram Central parcel special left from Okha at 1:10 pm on Monday, reaching Thiruvananthapuram Central at noon on day three. Train no. 00934 Thiruvananthapuram Central — Okha parcel special will leave from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11 pm on Wednesday, April 22 and each Okha at 9:40 pm on day three. The six-coach train will have commercial halts at Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon, Udupi, Mangalore Jn., Kannur, Calicut, Shoranur, Thrisur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Kollam Jn.

All those who desire to transport their material to the above station may contact parcel offices at Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Madgaon and Udupi station to book their parcel.

