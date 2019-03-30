Mumbai: Woman drinks phenyl during police interrogation; rushed to hospital

crime

The Dahisar Police rushed her to the hospital as she told them that she had drunk phenyl. She is stable but is still under treatment in JJ hospital

Representational image

A 36-year old woman was rushed to the hospital by Dahisar police on Thursday after she consumed phenyl during interrogation. The woman was arrested on Tuesday for cheating hundreds of people on the pretext of chit fund schemes.

Smita Srivastava, a resident of Dahisar was arrested after hundreds of women registered complaints against her for taking money from them on the pretext of doubling it, which turned out to be fake.

Srivastava was produced in a court and was remanded police custody for two days. During interrogation, she used to avoid answering questions by making excuses. On Thursday, during another round of interrogation, she excused herself for answering nature's call. When she came out, she informed the cops that she had consumed phenyl. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and then transferred to JJ hospital.

According to the police, Srivastava is out of danger. DCP (Zone 12) Dr. Vijaykumar Rathod said, "The accused is admitted in the hospital and her condition is said to be stable now."

Also Read: Thane Policewoman drinks phenyl after harassment from senior

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates