Thane Policewoman drinks phenyl after harassment from senior

Senior inspector transferred to control room; Thane CP orders inquiry, promises a healthy working environment for juniors

A sub-inspector attached with Kapurbawdi police station attempted suicide yesterday by drinking phenyl at her home in Vartak Nagar. She took the drastic step after alleged harassment by her superior, senior inspector V G Darekar.

While Darekar has been temporarily shifted to control room, an inquiry will be initiated into her allegations and the department will ensure that the two don't work at the same station in the future, said sources.

Case details

The victim, Sharda Deshmukh, 28, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Vartak Nagar and is stable. Deshmukh, who has been working at the Kapurbawdi police station since two years, was allegedly mistreated after Darekar faced flak following the Prachi Zade case — the girl was stabbed to death by a stalker on August 4 on the Eastern Express highway in Thane, after which her family had blamed Darekar for not taking action against the accused. He had then ordered that every NC submitted by women in the past be checked.

Deshmukh, who was the investigating officer in one of the cases, gave Darekar the details he'd asked for. He, however, allegedly yelled at her and abused her in front of everyone.

Personnel at Kapurbawdi police station, too, said Darekar never speaks properly with juniors, uses very bad language and always blames them for something or the other.

Top cop's assurance

Commissioner of Police, Thane, Vivek Phansalkar said, "I have ordered DCP Avinash Ambure to carry out an inquiry in the matter and submit a report. We have shifted the senior inspector to control room. I will make sure that juniors can fearlessly come to seniors and share their issues, and also arrange counselling for them." mid-day made several calls to Darekar for his version, but he didn't respond to any.

