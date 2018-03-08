Mumbai: Woman riding pillion crushed under BEST bus when driver loses control

The two friends were riding a two-wheeler on Marve Road when they accidentally fell and she was crushed under a passing BEST bus; the driver has been arrested



Representational Image

A 29-year-old woman died in an accident yesterday, when her friend lost control of the Scooty they were riding, and she was crushed under a BEST bus. Varsha Shinde was riding pillion on her friend, Ajinkya Shetkar's, 27, vehicle towards Malad station when the incident took place. Police said they were riding next to a BEST bus around 10.15 am on Marve Road.

Near Sales Plaza another bike passed them from the opposite side, and Shetkar lost control of the vehicle, and they fell. Shinde came under the rear left tyre of a BEST bus and was crushed, while Shetkar suffered minor injuries to his legs.

Passers-by called the police control room and informed them about the incident. Police arrived at the spot and took Shinde and Shetkar to Shatabdi Hospital. However doctors declared Shinde brought dead. The bus driver, Arvind Mohite, 59, was arrested from the spot. He was driving the bus on route 243 between Jankalyan Nagar and Malad station West.

Police have booked Mohite under Section 304 (culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code. Senior Police Inspector of Malad police station, Sudhir Mahadik, said, "The accused has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC. He will be produced before a court on Thursday."

Hanumant Gophane, Public Relations Officer, BEST, said they will look into the matter and a departmental inquiry will be conducted soon. Police said Shinde stayed in Badlapur and was in Malad to meet a friend.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates