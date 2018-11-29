Mumbai: Woman says daughter-in-law refused intimacy, turned out to be male

national

Mumbai man's family claims his wife's sex is marked 'male' in birth register, while her birth certificate, issued a decade later, terms her 'female'

Representational picture

She married our son, refused intimacy, filed a dowry harassment case, and turned out to be 'male' in the birth registry records. This is the story a Mumbai-based family tells of their daughter-in-law. An MBA graduate and a paediatric doctor had got married in Delhi in November 2013 through a matrimonial site. The woman allegedly didn't allow physical intimacy post marriage. She was hesitant to go on a honeymoon and returned earlier than scheduled. The man's parents ultimately approached the woman's parents, and even checked her birth registry, where she was registered as a 'male'.

The man's father, a retired chief commissioner of customs, central excise, on Wednesday met Zone 9 DCP and has been assured that the matter would be forwarded to the Aurangabad police. The father has demanded an inquiry against Aurangabad Municipal Corporation officials for forging the woman's birth certificate by mentioning her gender as female, while the birth registry mentions it as male.

"My son was brilliant. He graduated from IIM and has a good job in Bangalore. But the woman's family filed a case of dowry and domestic violence against him and he slipped into depression. While going through her documents, I realised that her birth certificate was issued 10 years after her birth," the man's father said. "That's when I filed an RTI with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to get the birth register of October 1984, and found that the sex of child was mentioned as 'male' there," he added.

The man's family immediately filed a case at the Family Court of Bengaluru to rule the marriage null and void. Meanwhile, the woman's family filed three cases against the man and his family for dowry harassment, domestic violence and divorce. "In 2016, we filed another case in Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in which the woman and her parents got bail," the man's father said.

Woman's family says

"We have been harassed by his father. Making the marriage null and void is a well thought out plan. My daughter was born female and is female," the woman's father said. He also said that questioning his daughter's gender was a cheap attempt to defame a known doctor. "She underwent a sex determination test last week, as per the guidelines of Medical Board of Maharashtra. We received a sealed report which will be submitted in court on December 17," he added. "We wanted to end things gracefully, but fearing that we will demand alimony, they came up with this allegation," said the father, adding, "A retired government official is trying to misuse his position and defame us." He, however, did not comment on why the birth certificate was obtained 10 years after her birth.

