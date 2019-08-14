Mumbai: Work on Sion bridge to begin next month

mumbai

Bridge was closed to heavy vehicles after part of its outer safety wall fell a couple of months ago; repair work to be completed in a month

The Sion circle flyover is currently open only for light and medium motor vehicles

Repair work on the Sion bridge will finally begin next month as the ball-bearings and jacks needed for it are ready to be shipped from Nashik and Bangalore to Mumbai by the end of this month. Motorists on the Eastern Express Highway and Dr Ambedkar Road from Sion to South Mumbai will face traffic snarls though, during the repair work.

"Manufacturing of the jacks is going on near Bangalore and that of the ball-bearings is on near Nashik. By this month end, we are hoping to procure both after which work of replacement will begin," Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) chief engineer Anilkumar Gaikwad told mid-day, adding that work will be completed in a month's time.

The Sion flyover was closed for heavy vehicles two months ago after the concrete portion (10x15 cm) on the outer side of the safety wall fell on the road below. Once the repair work begins, the flyover will have to be totally shut for vehicular traffic.

As part of the repair work, the bearings will be changed and refurbishment of expansion joints will be undertaken. A structural audit of the flyover was done by IIT-Mumbai and in its report was submitted to MSRDC suggesting these repairs.

Sources from MSRDC had told mid-day earlier that the diversion plan to avoid traffic congestion in the area has already been submitted to the traffic police department and they will approve it before work begins.

With the Ganpati festival kick-starting on September 2, the closure of Sion flyover might lead to traffic jams on Dr Ambedkar road between Sion and Dadar.

The traffic situation on Dr Ambedkar road, Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel road is already quite bad during peak hours and work on the BKC-Chunnabhatti Connector near Somaiya Grounds has made matters worse.

Likely diversion route

Motorists coming from south Mumbai using Dr Ambedkar road, Sion Panvel Highway stretch between Sion and Chunabhatti to take Santacruz Chembur Link Road will be advised to use the Eastern Freeway. Motorists going towards western suburbs via Dr Ambedakar Road will be requested to use the Sion Dharavi link road and take the Western Express Highway.

Type of Bridge-One-way flyover

1,135.30m Length (including 25 m road length on each end)

170

Total no. of bearings

29

Total no. of pier/portal

20

No. of expansion joints

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates