Mumbai worker falls off 20th floor of under-construction building, dies

A 28-year-old labourer died after he fell off the 20th floor of an under-construction building in suburban Malad, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Abu Tahir was doing a plastering work on the 20th floor of the high-rise in a Malwani area, said a police official.

Tahir was rushed to a hospital by locals where doctors declared him brought dead. A case was registered under section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) against two persons for not ensuring the safety of the labourer, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

