Mumbai: WR installs canopies to shelter waiting commuters at Mahalaxmi station

national

As platform roofs have been taken down for construction of new FOBs, Western Railway puts temporary roof over commuters head

The canopy is erected on a framework of metal rods

Commuters had a pleasant surprise waiting for them at Mahalaxmi station this week - no longer would they have to stand in lashing rain or scorching sun while waiting for their train. While the platform rooftops have been removed in order to facilitate the construction of new foot over bridges (FOBs), the Western Railway has hit upon a quick-fix solution - temporary canopies.

A senior divisional official explained that with a large number of footbridges commissioned, the roof of the station has been removed to build foundations, etc. Usually, the roof is put back after the bridge is complete, but the entire process is time-consuming and leads to passenger complaints.

Quick fix

After recurring of complaints of leaking or missing roofs, WR has installed canopies on the station platforms. These canopies can be erected in minimal time - no longer than a week - while traditional rooftops can take up to three months to install, as the process begins with floating tenders and waiting for bids. The quick job with the canopies has been appreciated by commuters, too. WR's chief public relations officer, Ravinder Bhakar, said it would prevent major inconvenience to commuters while waiting for trains.

Commuters say

Rajiv Singhal, divisional passenger committee member, said, "This is a positive thing and should be replicated at all stations not just across Western Railway, but in other zones, too. They should get this done quickly at Marine Lines station, where it is required at the extreme end. There are a few other stations that could use this, too."

Commuter Rupali Deshpande said, "The canopy was set up quickly and is good enough to provide shelter from heavy rain and the harsh sun. This should be done at Dadar and Churchgate, too."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates