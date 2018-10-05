Mumbai: Year after losing 28-year-old son, woman conceives through IVF; blessed with daughter

national

Woman, 54, conceives after her 28-year-old son dies in a road accident last August. The couple wanted another child, so they thought of adopting one. But due to their age, no one agreed to let them do it. This led the couple to contemplate IVF.

Usha and Viresh Panchal with their newborn, Arya

Last August, during Gauri visarjan, the Panchal family lost their only son Nirav, 28, in an accident. As luck might have it, this year around the same time, they welcomed a girl – Arya – through IVF.

Viresh, 58, and Usha, 54 lost their only son Nirav in a road accident. He was working as a graphic designer in Ahmedabad and was on his way to Jaipur to surprise his girlfriend on her birthday. The ardent sports bike fan decided to make the journey on his motorbike. Unfortunately, he met with an accident on the way at night. While trying to save a buffalo who was in the middle of the highway, Nirav got ran over by a car.



Adoption ruled out

His parents could not bear the loss of their only son. Viresh said, "We were really depressed when we lost our only child so suddenly. We wanted another child, so we thought of adopting one. But due to our age, no one agreed to let us do it. We tried a lot but all of our efforts went in vain. For the adoption process, the added age of the couple cannot go beyond 90, and in our case, it is above 100."

This led the couple to contemplate IVF. "We decided to go for IVF procedure and we're really thankful to god that it worked, " added Viresh. The couple took the IVF treatment from a centre in Borivli for three months before meeting with success.



Nirav Panchal, who died in an accident last year

'I will be back'

"Nirav had written in one of his cartoons 'I will be back,' which was something that actually inspired us to go for IVF. And, we always wanted a daughter," said Viresh. The road to conceiving their daughter was not easy, though, as the couple faced a lot of medical complications due to their age. They had to undergo several procedures to bring her into the world.



Cartoon Nirav had made

However, all of their efforts bore fruit on September 17, when they welcomed Arya. "My son died last year on August 29, at the time of Gauri visarjan. Coincidentally, Arya was also born on Gauri visarjan this year. God took away one child and gave us another one at the same time," said Viresh, who is going to retire in the next two years, but plans on taking up another job so he can save up for Arya. "I know we're old to have a child now, but we will try our best to give a normal life to her. At least one of us would try to stay with her as long as possible," said Viresh.

