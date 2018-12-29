Mumbai: You can now app-solutely leave your RC book and licence at home

national

You can now leave your car documents like the licence and RC book at home. In a push for digitisation, the traffic police have been instructed to accept documents shown via the app DigiLocker. All cops have been ordered to accept the digital format and not insist on documents henceforth.

In order to make the day-to-day functioning of Mumbai Police digital, traffic cops had given up issuing paper challans and shifted to E-challans. But cops kept insisting on seeing licences and RC books, which also led to altercations between them and motorists and cops. To do away with this, the top brass recently ordered traffic cops to accept documents in the digital format.



Driver's licence can be uploaded on the DigiLocker app

"This facility will definitely be useful for going digital and reducing the checking time. The message has been sent to all the officials concerned to follow these orders and accept papers shown on DigiLocker or the mParivahan app," said Manjunath Sinde, DCP (PRO).

The Digilocker and mParivahan apps, developed by the Government of India, are being used across the country for carrying documents on mobile phones. These apps are available on Google Play Store and Apple app store. Through DigiLocker, citizens can also download Aadhaar, SSC and HSC marksheets and certificates. Whereas in the mParivahan app motorists can get the registration date of the car, registering authority, model, insurance validity and other details.

