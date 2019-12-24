Mumbai: You can soon reach WEH from Versova in 20 minutes as BMC brings JVPD flyover work back on track

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After numerous delays and the threat of cancellation, plans for the ambitious Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme's (JVPD) flyover are back on track. The alignment of the flyover that will connect the Western Express Highway (WEH) and the Bandra-Versova Sea Link now has a tweaked alignment and will cross the Airport Authority land in Andheri West. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has finalised the draft for the 1.5-kilometre-long stretch, likely to cost over R150 crore.

Currently, the area faces severe congestion and reaching the WEH from Versova takes around 45 minutes. The upcoming project connecting the Juhu-Versova Link Road to the highway is expected to bring the commute down to 20 minutes. Having been planned over seven years ago, the flyover was put in abeyance after the announcement of Metro II, as the position of ESIC Nagar station clashed with the flyover's alignment.

The BMC has changed the flyover's path to go from inside an Airport Authority land and parallel to the Metro II. According to BMC officials, there is encroachment a little ahead of the Airport Authority land, which is going to be cleared by the Metro authorities for the line. The Airport Authority has agreed to part with the 500 square metre land worth R11.6 crore, civic officials said.



Starting from the Juhu-Versova Link Road, the JVPD flyover will pass through the Airport Authority land, cross the slums and connect with Barfiwala flyover. Map/Uday Mohite

Deputy Chief Engineer Satish Thosar said, "We have submitted a proposal for purchasing the Airport Authority land to the Improvement Committee. Once it is approved, we will initiate the JVPD flyover's construction." Once the proposal is okayed, it will take two to three years for the BMC to finish building the flyover.

The project will be a boon for commuters as the WEH and Juhu-Versova Link Road will have signal-free connectivity. An official said, "The Bridge Department is constructing another flyover near the Teli gully junction in Andheri East. Commuters coming from Juhu Circle can take the Barfiwala flyover, then Gokhale bridge and then the Teli gully flyover to reach the WEH in no time. With the JVPD flyover, commuters can skip the chaotic Juhu Circle signal and reach the highway in 15 minutes. There will be a Bandra-Versova Sea Link exit near Nana Nani Park in Versova. Commuters coming from the sea link can take the Teli gully flyover to reach Andheri East. "

3 years

Approximate time it will take for flyover to be built

Rs 150cr

Approximate cost of the project

