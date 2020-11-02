Mumbai: 'You can't run away with our hard-earned money,' say gym members

After the closure of the Andheri branch of MultiFit, a chain of fitness centres that claims to have been conceived in the UK in 2015, members say they have received a raw deal. While some are unsure of how to act, some have demanded refunds.

"I had paid Rs 22,000 in January and Rs 38,000 for personal training. I essentially have a nine-month membership and three months of personal training sessions left to avail," said Shreya Hoskote, adding that the gym owes her Rs 47,000. "I approached the consumer care centre, which said it would help if I pay them an amount. I am yet to decide on how to go ahead."

MultiFit has offered fitcash vouchers from Fitternity "for the duration [of one's membership] that is left" from the day of the announcement of the gym's closure last week. This is in contrast to an e-mail MultiFit had previously sent this reporter, stating that the entire duration of the lockdown would be accounted for when gyms reopen. For another section of its members, the managers are providing 50 per cent of the remaining membership as an addition if members purchase an annual membership of the nearby Waves Gym.



Janaki Nagaraj and Purutosh Rao

"They should refund their members' money. We too have faced difficulties during the pandemic," said Garvit Vijayvergia, who had paid Rs 20,000 for an annual membership in February. "The other branches of MultiFit are reopening, so it is possible for them to refund everyone's money."

'Can't lose hard-earned money'

Model Isha Dhillon, who shuttles between Indian and the UK, said there is little clarity on a resolution. She had paid Rs 18,000 for an eight-month membership, and R32,000 for personal training sessions.

"MultiFit owes me about Rs 42,000. If they are only offering fitcash to those whose membership is still left, I am left with nothing, because my eight-month membership expired during the lockdown. This is my hard-earned money, and I don't want someone to get away with it," said Dhillion from London, adding that she would be willing to file a complaint when she returns to India.

'No value for money'

Purutosh Rao had six months of his membership left. He would need to purchase an annual membership of Waves Gym amounting to R30,000 to get an additional three month-access. "I am done with this gym culture. There is no value for money," Rao said. Member, Janaki Nagaraj had purchased a Rs 5,000 voucher to support the MultiFit team during the lockdown. "My yearly membership was to end in June. I had also paid for PT sessions and had availed three classes."

mid-day reached out to MultiFit's co-owner Samir Kapoor, who suggested we connect with branch manager Atish Ganguly, who remained unavailable for comment.

50%

Proportion of additional days offered if MultiFit members take an annual membership of a nearby gym

