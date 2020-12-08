Mumbai: Youth granted bail by High Court to give UPSC exam, mother asked to surrender

Observing that “road rage incidents are on rise, and of late, are also directed against traffic personnel”, the Bombay High Court last month granted temporary bail to a youth so that he can appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations on December 20.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the 22-year-old and his mother were accused of assaulting a woman traffic police constable, who had intercepted their car when it entered a closed road, causing traffic jam and inconveniencing the general public in Pandharpur City on October 22. While granting temporary bail, the HC told the youth to pay Rs 20,000 to the Maharashtra Police Welfare Fund within a week and furnish a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

Also, it directed the man’s mother, who is absconding, to surrender before the Pandharpur City police station within a week. A single-judge bench of Justice C V Bhadang had passed the order on November 25. The youth, along with his mother, was charged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from the duty), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 341 (wrongfully restraining a person from moving to a place or direction), 506 ( criminal intimidation), 268 (public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code among others.

The HC noted that after the duo was taken to the police station following the incident, the mother had disclosed that she was a retired police inspector, allegedly assaulted the complainant and threatened her with legal action. Later, while the youth was arrested, the mother absconded. As the sessions court refused to release the youth on bail, stating that assaulting a public servant was a “serious offence”, he moved HC.

Advocate A M Saraogi, appearing for the youth, told HC that the applicant is was 22 years old and is appearing for UPSC exam for recruitment into Central Armed Police Force on December 20. “The entire career of the applicant will be spoiled if he is detained behind bars,” Saraogi said while seeking temporary bail for him.

Opposing the application, Assistant Public Prosecutor Y M Nakhwa said the offence was serious and the mother was still at large. Following this, Justice Bhadang observed, “It is a matter of common experience that incidents of road rage are on rise and of late, such incidents are not only restricted to the private individuals using the road but even the traffic personnel, who are assigned with the duty of regulating the traffic, are at a receiving end.”

Maintaining that the youth had expressed remorse and regrets, the judge released him on a temporary bail in order to enable him to prepare and appear for the UPSC examination.

