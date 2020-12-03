Plea filed in Bombay HC seeking suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account

Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi as well.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on Wednesday shared a video story by an international news channel that slammed the actor for misidentifying the elderly woman at the farmers' protest in the national capital as Bilkis Bano, famously known as the "Shaheen Bagh dadi" for her role in the citizens' protests against the CAA and NRC.

The video posted by Dosanjh on Twitter featured a Bhatinda-based elderly woman Mahinder Kaur, who according to the news channel, was misidentified by Ranaut.

Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now. https://t.co/RkXRVKfXV1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Responding to the famous Punjabi singer, Ranaut reiterated that the same "Bilkis Bano dadi ji" who was a part of the "citizenship," protest had also joined the farmers' protest.

This war of words escalated and other Punjabi artists also joined Diljit to slam the Queen actress. Among them was Jassie Gill who asked her to delete her Twitter account because she uses it to spread hate in the country.

Following this, a plea was filed in the Bombay High Court to get Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account suspended for "spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets."

BREAKING: Plea filed against Kangana Ranaut in Bombay HC for getting her twitter account @KanganaTeam suspended for "spreading continuous hatred, disharmony in the country and attempting to divide the country with her extremist tweets."@TwitterIndia @OfficeofUT #BombayHC pic.twitter.com/Z01JTcNtrL — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 3, 2020

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

