Mumbai youths spend weekly offs cleaning Panvel river bed

Upset with PCMC, they have been cleaning Panvel river bed in order to ensure better quality of water in the monsoon

Some of the youths cleaning the Gadhi river bed

Fed up with the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) not doing enough to maintain water sources in the city, a group of youngsters has started cleaning the Gadhi river and its surrounding areas during their weekly offs. The youngsters from Panvel and Navi Mumbai feel that this will help them get cleaner water during the monsoon. Panvel residents have been suffering from a water crisis for a long time. The group feels they can help by cleaning the sources of water.

Despite a good monsoon last year and overflowing dams, many areas under PCMC are facing a severe water crisis. The river has dried. Housing societies are calling for water tankers. Panvel, New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Kharghar are facing a major problem.

Cleaning river bed

Dhananjay Mandan, 35, a Panvel resident who has a group called Nisarg Mitra, decided to make an attempt to clean the water sources in Panvel. He said, "We don't keep our rivers and other water sources clean, so we cannot use the water. We have complained about the companies which discharge chemicals into the Gadhi river and they have assured us it will be stopped. But we decided to clean it ourselves. Many villagers joined us and around 82 people came to clean the river bed. Once we clean the river bed, we will start with wells."

Mandan added, "We have complained to PCMC officials several times about this. Residents can manage during weekdays, however, at weekends the entire family is at home and we have to call for more water tankers. Our money is getting wasted. Irrespective of the rainfall we receive, it's the same story every year. The water crisis has made our life difficult."

Official speak

A PCMC Water Department official said, "We are already working on some plans which will resolve citizens' water issues. But right now it's just on paper so I cannot disclose it. Their cleaning will help everyone and we will support them." Environmentalist Sunil Agrawal said, "The civic officials have not tackled the issue. But the youngsters are doing a good job."

