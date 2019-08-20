Mumbai: Zone 12 police officers catch 16 motor vehicle thieves in 20 days

mumbai

Police officers from zone 12 launched a campaign drive to catch thieves who steal motor vehicles. They managed to recover 28 vehicles in 20 days

Officers of various police stations from Zone 12 have achieved great success during a special campaign drive which was started on the theft of motor vehicles. The officers have caught 16 thieves in the last twenty days and recovered 28 motor vehicles from them which includes bikes and auto rickshaws.

According to the DCP Dr D Swami from Zone 12, "We have recovered 28 motor vehicles which were stolen from various police station areas in north Mumbai in recent days. Out of that, the Vanrai police has recovered 12 vehicles (bikes), Dindoshi has recovered four, Arey, Kurar and Kasturba Marg have recovered 2 each, Samtanagar and Dahisar police have recovered three each. 16 accused were caught by these police stations in the last 20 days."

The accused were caught, out of which four are habitual criminals who were involved and have been caught previously by various police stations in motor vehicles theft cases. The accused have been identified as Shadab Shaikh alias Charbi 19, Imran Khan 19, Sidharth Kasbe 19 and Gurfan Mehndi Hasan 29. Some of the other accused who have been caught are joyriders, steal vehicles only for joyriding and later they leave the bike when the fuel has finished.

Under the supervision of ACP Subhhasg jadhav (Dindoshi Division) Laxman Chavan(Samtanagar division), "Suhas Patil( Dahisar) and all the seniors police inspectors, their detection officers including API Bharat ghone, Vijay Jadhav, Gorakhnath Gharge, Sindhram Mehtre, Nitin Andhle, Ranjeet Chavan, PSI Prashant Gangurde, Nitin Petakar, Ulhas Kholam, Jinpal Waghmare, Dhanesh Sartardekar, Chandrakant Gharge, Shrikant Magr Manik Patil and other staff have done remarkable work during patrolling and while conducting Nakabandi they caught the accused," he added.

