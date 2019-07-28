Mumbaikars avoid travel plans as heavy rainfall to lash city, says IMD

mumbai-rains

The good thing about the heavy downpour is our lakes are filling up too

Representational picture

With heavy rainfall predictions in Mumbai—city and suburbs—the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has advised citizens to avoid travel plans for this weekend. Rain is expected to continue with the same intensity along with heavy winds. It's helped the lake levels rise to 69 per cent of total capacity of 14.4 lakh million litres. However, water logging and potholes along with tree fall incidents continue to plague the city.

IMD Mumbai on Saturday stated, "Due to the strengthening of monsoon currents and formation of low pressure over North West Bay of Bengal, the rainfall intensity is very likely to increase over North Konkan during next 48 hours. For Mumbai city and suburbs, the weather forecast for next 24 hours by IMD suggests Intermittent rain / showers with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places likely in city and suburbs. Extremely heavy falls also likely at isolated places with maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 28ºC and 24ºC respectively." While the forecast suggests that rains will continued till Wednesday, the intensity will be light to moderate rains in Mumbai and Palghar district whereas in Raigad and Ratnagiri it will continue to rain heavily.

Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist at the Skymet Weather, said, "On Monday, citizens should expect very heavy rainfall ranging from 100 to 120 mm." Tulsi, Tansa Lake, and Modak Sagar Lake have started to overflow. The water in seven lakes stood at 69.62 per cent storing 10,07,623 million litres of water till Saturday morning. Middle Vaitarna too has reached 90.2 per cent of its total capacity.

