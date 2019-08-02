Mumbaikars can now park! Rates for BEST depots slashed

mumbai

Parking authority also plans to release a database of parking spaces for citizens by roping in residential premises, government and commercial complexes

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) comes to the rescue of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as it struggles with parking and traffic woes across the city. The MPA has, after negotiations, got prices for private parking in BEST depots and stations reduced substantially. Apart from this, the authority is also looking at creating a 'city parking pool' and has begun coordinating with multiple agencies — residential premises, government building complexes and commercial complexes — for it. The MPA aims to create a database of all available parking spaces and put it out on a common platform for citizens to access and use.

Not just private buses, citizens too will benefit as even private cars, two-wheelers, auto and taxis too can be parked in the depots and bus stations. While the depot master's will give preference to the buses, vacant spaces will be allotted to the rest. The BEST was the first agency to be approached in the process, whereas MMRDA, Mumbai Port Trust, Railways and MSRTC are now being contacted. The space and the parking revenue will remain with the agency. Residential premises are being contacted through the 24 civic wards along with mall owners. A meeting in this regard is scheduled to be held soon, said an urban planner working with the MPA.

No 24-hr solution yet

According to the MPA's survey around 3,496 buses can be parked during the day time and around 325 can be parked during the night across 24 depots and 36 bus stations of BEST. A 24-hour parking solution for these buses is still being worked out. The Mumbai Bus Malak Sanghatna with about 14,000 buses under its wings, has been reached out to in

this regard. Private buses, when parked at BEST depots, will have to follow some restrictions - only one crew member will be allowed to remain inside the bus during the day and absolutely no one will be allowed in the night, the buses will be allowed to enter any depot thrice with a daily pass.

An urban planner working on the project said, "When the bus association told us that high prices were their major concern, we have got the prices reduced. They have now assured us that at least 391 buses will be parked at BEST depots at these reduced rates. The bus depots and stations were always allowed for private parking but hardly anyone knew of it which is why we are planning on releasing the detailed database."

Apart from Ramanath Jha, heading the MPA, the committee includes members of the traffic police, public representatives, BMC officials, representatives of Pune-based Institute for Transportation and Development Policy and members of non-profit research organisations like World Resources Institute, along with a team of 15 urban planners conducting a detailed survey of all parking lots in the city. Jha was not available for comment.

3,496

No. of buses that can be parked during day time at BEST depots

325

No. of buses that can be parked at night

Parking charges:

Buses:

Up to 3 hours: R60

Up to 6 hours: R95

Up to 12 hours: R175

Up to 24 hours: R215

12 hours' monthly pass: R2,000

24 hours' monthly pass: R3,700

Four-wheelers

Upto 3 hours: R30

Upto 6 hours: R40

Upto 12 hours: R70

Upto 24 hours: R80

12 hours - monthly: R1540

24 hours - monthly: R3080

Two wheelers:

Upto 3 hours: R20

Upto 6 hours: R25

Upto 12 hours: R30

Upto 24 hours: R35

12 hours - monthly: R660

24 hours - monthly: R1320

Auto/Taxi:

Upto 3 hours: R30

Upto 6 hours: R40

Upto 12 hours: R70

Upto 24 hours: R80

12 hours - monthly: R1540

24 hours - monthly: R3080

