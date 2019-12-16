Mumbaikars feel a nip in the air as temperature drops to 17 degrees Celsius

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbaikars have started feeling the nip in the air. Monday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius with maximum temperature too not going beyond 30 degree Celsius. Chembur area recorded the lowest temperature in the city with 17 degrees Celsius followed by Panvel (17.06) and Powai (17.54). According to experts, this change is due to the northerly winds flowing through the city.

After extended rains followed by the extended heated and humid atmosphere, the city seems to be finally entering the winter season. As explained by a scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, rain over the northern side and snowfall in the Himalayas are changing wind patterns. These cool northerly winds flowing through the city have caused this drop in the temperature. "While there is a drop in minimum temperature, the maximum temperature too has seen a sharp drop. This has led to a cold atmosphere. It is not expected to remain similar for some more days. The minimum temperature on Sunday morning was recorded as 18 degree Celsius," said an IMD official.

In case of maximum temperature, in suburbs, it has dropped to 27-degree Celsius at some places whereas in Mazgaon, on Monday it was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. According to scientists this dip in maximum temperature has also resulted in cold weather.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates