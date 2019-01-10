Mumbaikars gears up for Mumbai Marathon 2019

Jan 10, 2019, 08:00 IST | A Correspondent

This year, only Elite race will end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Mumbaikars gears up for Mumbai Marathon 2019
Representational Image

Over 46,000 runners including some of the world's best athletes prepare to run the Mumbai Marathon on January 20. In the 16th edition of the event, 8414 runners will participate in the full marathon (42.195km), which is a 22 per cent increase compared to the last edition.

This year, only Elite race will end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Meanwhile, full marathon for amateurs, half marathon & Police Cup and 10K Run will finish at Hazarimal Somani Marg.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai marathonsports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Most Anticipated cricket series of 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
These pictures prove Hrithik Roshan is very much a family man

These pictures prove Hrithik Roshan is very much a family man