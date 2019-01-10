Mumbaikars gears up for Mumbai Marathon 2019

other-sports

Representational Image

Over 46,000 runners including some of the world's best athletes prepare to run the Mumbai Marathon on January 20. In the 16th edition of the event, 8414 runners will participate in the full marathon (42.195km), which is a 22 per cent increase compared to the last edition.

This year, only Elite race will end at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Meanwhile, full marathon for amateurs, half marathon & Police Cup and 10K Run will finish at Hazarimal Somani Marg.

