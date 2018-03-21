Mumbaikars get used to other modes of transport as Ola, Uber strike for third day

The MNS on Tuesday evening said that the strike will continue into its third day today as well, since the negotiations between the companies and the party had not yet concluded



Representational Image

The longer the Ola and Uber drivers' strike continues, the easier it seems to get for Mumbaikars to move on to other forms of transportation. The MNS on Tuesday evening said that the strike will continue into its third day today as well, since the negotiations between the companies and the party had not yet concluded.

Yesterday, many citizens didn't even bother with taxi apps. "I went to work in a kaali-peeli and didn't wait for an Ola or Uber, as I knew that the strike was still on," said Akash Gupta, a software executive residing at Andheri.

Another commuter, Darshana Shetty said, "The app showed no cabs, so I did not bother to wait. I simply took an auto. But they should resolve the situation soon, as we are now getting used to taking other forms of transport." A statement from the MNS said that the cab companies did not give time to discuss the issue, despite assurances, and the offline protest will continue in its third day on Wednesday with no driver logging in.

"Over the last 24 hours, a large number of our driver partners in Mumbai and Pune have reached out to us after they were forcefully asked to go offline by a small group of protestors. We take business decisions that are aligned with the interests of driver partners and do not give preferential dispatches to any car," an Uber spokesperson said.

An Ola spokesperson said, "While we have seen a slight improvement in our services in Mumbai, for the situation to improve significantly, it is imperative that intimidation of driver partners and vandalism of their cars by vested interests be stopped. New economy companies like us are counting on the police for normalcy to return."

Also read: Ola, Uber cab strike continues adding to Mumbaikar's woes

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates