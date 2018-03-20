Ola, Uber cab strike continues adding to Mumbaikar's woes

As companies demand more time to address demands, MNS says protests will go on



An Ola cab driver shows the damage to his windshield, which was broken by an MNS worker during the strike. Pic/Sameer Markande

Mumbai witnessed a surge in cab fares and violence yesterday, as Ola and Uber drivers stayed off the road in a nationwide protest. MNS leaders who called the strike allegedly indulged in violence to deter other drivers from venturing out. A viral video even shows MNS man Nitin Nandgaonkar breaking the windshield of a cab.

Citizens can expect more chaos today, as the party has declared it will continue the strike until all their demands are met. "The protest will continue and drivers will not log into their systems till the negotiations are over. The companies have sought a day or two for the various demands put forward by the MNS," said Sanjay Naik, leader of MNS' transport wing.

Mumbai and its satellite cities of Navi Mumbai and Thane suffered considerably yesterday because of the strike, as there were very few Ola or Uber cabs on the road, resulting in higher fares and longer waiting time. During peak morning hours, around 10 am, commuters saw their fares rise by two to four times.



MNS' Nitin Nandgaonkar breaking the windshield of a cab

Breaking bad

The few cabbies who ventured out yesterday were promptly bullied into submission by MNS leaders and drivers participating in the strike. MNS leader Nitin Nandgaonkar was spotted breaking the windshield of a cab in Kurla east, declaring "Gaadi bandh maane gaadi bandh (vehicles down, means vehicles down)". A video of the incident has since gone viral.

The party also organised a slogan-shouting demonstration outside Ola's office in Chakala. The police detained a few of the party members, along with 10 drivers, for protesting without proper permission.

Nitin Nandgaonkar

Their demands

The protestors have a set of demands, which include assured business of R1.25 lakh for drivers, as well as reinstating cabbies who had been blacklisted for misbehaving with passengers. Another major grouch is the alleged preferential treatment given to drivers who procured cars with a loan from Ola or Uber. Naik claimed that the companies were illegal and the government should regulate them. "Drivers are not earning as much money as promised and they are in a bad financial state. The companies seem to be taking them for a ride."

However, one of the drivers, Santosh Yadav, said, "I am happy with the earnings, as compared to my previous job as a guard. Being my own boss has improved my livelihood and I also have benefits like life insurance. I'm totally against the strike." The transport department said it was an internal matter between the companies and the drivers, and refused to comment on the issue.

Companies say

Uber released a statement that they were listening to drivers grievances and were committed to ensure minimal disruption. "We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver community by a small group of individuals," it stated. An Ola spokesperson said, "We have been informed by Mumbai Police that they have proactively taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety of commuters during cab rides."

