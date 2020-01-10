Mumbaikars, you can view a warship replica near Worli sea face soon

The Worli sea face will soon to get a replica of a warship which will be installed at JK Kapur Chowk soon. Civic officials on Thursday said the Indian Navy will be handing over a replica of INS Mumbai to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to be installed near the sea face. Several Navy officials along with Worli MLA and environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray finalised the location for the project three days ago.

As per the plan, the traffic island will be repaired and remodelled, which includes the repair work of footpath and creating a platform near the replica for citizens. The ship replica will be put up near INS TATA office, where the BMC will display information about Indian Navy and INS Mumbai. The replica will show the warship sailing through waters and the entire model will be covered with glass panes.



JK Kapur Chowk where the replica will be installed. Pic/Ashish Raje

Sharad Ugade, the assistant municipal commissioner of G south ward, said, "We have started the repair works of the footpath and the surrounding area. Navy officials will soon hand over the replica to us which we will install once the repair work is complete."

The official twitter handle of the G south ward also tweeted about the project - "As a tribute to @indiannavy, @mybmcWardGS will be installing an INS Mumbai War Ship model at JK Kapur Chowk in consultation of Navy for adding a new attraction & inspirational place."

Meanwhile, through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) the BMC is planning to beautify the Lotus junction at Worli on the same lines of JK Kapur Chowk, where the plan is to install the stock market bull's replica. As per the plans, the bull will be colour-coded i.e it will change the colour depending on the market fluctuations, officials said.

