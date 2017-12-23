Mumbai's first AC train to run from December 25

The fare structure will be about 1.3 times the current first-class fare, but has been given an introductory discount for the first six months

Mumbai's and India's first Air-Conditioned suburban train will run from Christmas 2017 between Churchgate and Virar. Western Railway's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar confirmed with Mid-Day that the train will be put in regular public service from Monday.

Mumbai's AC Trains. File Pic

The fare structure will include an introductory discount for the first six months for the train to get a proper response. For the first three months, as an introductory offer, the fare will be 1.2 times the current first-class fare.

Railway officials said that the fare of the AC local train that will run between Churchgate and Virar/Dahanu fare will be 1.3 times more than the existing first-class fare for Mumbai local trains. The current single journey first class fare for Churchgate-Bandra is Rs 70, while the fare for Churchgate-Borivali and Churchgate-Virar Rs 140 and Rs 170 respectively. Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets will be available for the AC train.

Western Railway is adopting measures to ensure that commuters experience a smooth transition. This includes the deployment of special staff on the board the train to issue guidelines on the working of automatic doors. The AC local will be launched with a modern, fresh look that reflects the spirit of Mumbai. The outer layer will be painted by Asian Paints and the Street Art India Foundation. The paintings are set to give both travellers, as well as, onlookers a glimpse of Mumbai's landmarks, attractions and beauty.

