Mumbai's cat population soars, activists voice need for sterilisation programme

As Mumbai's feline population soars, animal activists believe a focused sterilisation programme by the BMC is the answer



Cat Cafe volunteers with strays at Versova. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A Few years ago, Bandra resident Shirley Menon of NGO Save Our Strays noticed a sudden spike in phone calls related to cat emergencies. Until then, over 70 per cent of the calls were about dogs. "Today, the frequency of people calling to report sick, wounded or abandoned cats has outnumbered that for canines," says Menon, who launched the NGO in 2003, and is actively involved in animal rescue activities.

The growing number of cats has prompted animal activists to call for a sterilisation programme to keep the feline population in check. Last month, a proposal was mooted by corporator Anil Patankar for a cat sterilisation programme.



Shirley Menon, animal activist. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Amend birth control laws

Currently, as per the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2001, under section 38 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, only stray dogs are neutered, vaccinated against rabies and released in the areas from where they were captured. There's nothing for cats. "For the last 25 years, we have been neutering dogs and have conveniently forgotten about cats because they are inconspicuous and difficult to catch," says Menon. To tackle the problem, she has written several letters to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to start a spaying/neutering programme and has also submitted an application to BJP president Ashish Shelar, who is known to be an animal lover. "From what we heard last, it was discussed at the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly but is yet to see the light of day," she says.

Unlike dogs who reproduce once in six months, cats are known to go into heat multiple times a year. What can pose as a problem when it comes to sterilisation efforts, feel experts, is their flighty nature.

An expensive affair

At Versova's Cat Cafe Studio, sterilisation is one of their prime objectives. In a week, volunteers try to spay/neuter at least 10 cats. "Our biggest hindrance is the lack of support from private clinics," says co-owner Charu Khosla. The average cost for sterilisation per cat is between R2,500 and Rs 10,000, which, she feels, discourages people who feed them.

Dr Yogesh Shete, general manager at Deonar Abattoir, who now handles animal services for the BMC, says the municipality needs approval from the Animal Welfare Board of India to carry out cat sterilisations. "Back then, cats were left out of the Act because nobody expected their population to become a problem. The focus was on curbing rabies and dog bites," he says. While he has written to the AWBI, he is awaiting a response.

