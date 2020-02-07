Mumbai's Crime Branch gets its first Belgian recruit

Jessy, the Belgian Malinois, was trained for nine months at ITBP's training centre in Rajasthan

In a first, a one-year-three-month-old Belgian Malinois named Jessy has been inducted in the dog squad of the Mumbai police's Crime Branch. Jessy underwent nine months of training before her induction and will serve as a tracker dog.

The Belgian Malinois breed is used in anti-Maoist operations in India. One was involved in the Pathankot anti-terror operation too. That canine, part of National Security Guard's (NSG) operations, had helped them track terrorists.

A dog squad officer said the dogs are known for being aggressive, agile and sharp with superb endurance. Jessy, a female, exercises for 30 minutes every day and has two women police constables designated as her handlers.

They breed is mainly trained to detect explosives and narcotics. They can detect evidence hidden two feet below the ground.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Preventive) Datta Nalawade told mid-day, "Most military forces around the world employ the Belgian Malinois breed. Jessy was been trained at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) training centre in Alwar, Rajasthan. Jessy will strengthen Mumbai police's dog squad significantly."

The Crime Branch at any point requires 13 dogs. They currently have eight in service, while one is being trained. There are two who are retired with the Crime Branch.

The breed

In Belgium, the canines serve as herding dogs. Their coat is usually brown and mahogany coloured, with black masks — that is, the face and ears being black. Males are around 24 to 26 inches in height and females are 22 to 24 inches tall. Depending on gender, they weigh 20 to 30 kg. Belgian Malinois can walk continuously for up to 30 km.

A dog of this breed also played a role in the tracking of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi during the US Army operation in Syria that eventually led to his death.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates