Mumbai's Killer Roads: Bad road plan makes Kandivli a deadly stretch

Missing median, several uneven patches, potholes and a badly engineered road on the Western Express Highway at Kurar Gaon means accidents involving cars, bikes are a frequent occurrence here

The median on the bridge in missing for a long distance, causing confusion during nighttime and leading to accidents at this spot. Pics/Satej Shinde

Kurar Gaon

Samta Nagar, Kandivli

This spot on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Kandivli is one of the busiest in the city. Accidents in this area take place between the flyover and the bridge in front of Samta Nagar police station, both during the day and night. The spot has a bridge that has been extended, but dividers on the side and in the middle have not. The roads, too, are in a terrible condition. When vehicles try to speed during the day, the smaller ones end up being involved in mishaps. At night, it's the trucks and containers that are involved in accidents.



There are several uneven patches on this stretch of road near Samta Nagar police station, starting from Borivli to Andheri on the WEH, which lead to accidents

Case studies: On March 27, 2017, around 5.30 pm, two youngsters in their 20s - Saad Teerandaz and Bilal Ansari, students of engineering and hotel management from Rizvi College and residents of Mira Road - were returning home on a moped. A speeding vehicle knocked them down and sped off. They lay bleeding on the road for 20 minutes without help and died in hospital later. Bilal's mother, Marium, said had people supported them and taken the boys to hospital quickly, they could have been saved.



Accident victims Siddhesh Vengurlekar, Saad Teerandaz and Bilal Ansari

The boys suffered head injuries despite wearing helmets. "They used to ride carefully," Marium said, adding, "The road engineering should be looked into by the government to prevent further accidents."

On February 6, 2018, in another fatal accident at the same spot towards Andheri, a moped rider, Siddesh Vengurlekar, 25, lost his life after he crashed into a divider and a large vehicle ran him over.

His death, however, was due to a head injury that he suffered after falling on the divider. Vengurlekar worked in a BPO in Powai and lived at Thakur Complex, Kandivli, with his mother, Rupali, younger brother, Paresh, and father, Rajiv, who is employed with MTNL. Rupali said Rajiv had gone to see the spot of the accident. "The condition of the road is pathetic... we never thought we would lose our loved one to a bad road," she said.

Localspeak

Hemant Kamble,

resident, Kandivli

'The road is bottle-shaped; after four lanes, it becomes just two, which is the biggest problem here. Road engineers take politicians' views and opinions into account more than the common man's. The material for the roads, too, is not of a good quality, resulting in the condition deteriorating and causing accidents. Even banned paver blocks are used in places'

Prakash Surve,

MLA, Kandivli

'I conducted a survey with the help of MMRDA officials three years ago, where they admitted that the road condition was terrible. But nothing has changed. I have repeatedly written to the departments concerned, including MMRDA, but no one has responded. MMRDA officials are to blame for the state of roads here'

Policespeak

BalaSaheb Ghadge,

senior PI, traffic, Dahisar division

'The road must be repaired regularly to avoid accidents. Some accidents are the motorists' fault. It is important to follow lane rules. For that, it is necessary for authorities to place lane highlighters that are visible even at night. They also need to regularly check and repair damaged parts of the road'

Expertspeak

Dr Dewan Rahul Nanda,

group chairman & founder, TOPSLINE

'Globally, roads are much safer than those in India, because roads are constructed better and regularly maintained. This particular spot at Samata Nagar Bridge is the perfect example of poor road quality with zero maintenance. The stretch always has giant potholes. If this issue is addressed properly, I am sure a lot of lives can be saved'

Problems

Old bridge extended but is uneven

Road is in a very bad condition

Divider in the centre is too low and can't be seen at night Solutions

Height of divider needs to be increased

Paver blocks need to be replaced

Speed breakers need to be put up

Total Accidents 14 (For the year 2017-18)

TYPES of accidents:

Accidents involving bikers who are unable to see the median on the bridge at night; motorists and bikers who go over potholes on the stretch and lose balance, and either crash into other vehicles or fall on the road and get run over

Total casualties

04 Deaths

03 Seriously injured

04 Minor injuries

Source: Traffic department

