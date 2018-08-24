Mumbai's killer roads: Racing, speeding at Bandra Reclamation are common killers

national

Bandra Reclamation area's open expanse of empty road during the night is a big draw with bikers and motorists; racing is very common here post midnight, leading to accidents; the police have tried to deter racers, but seem to have failed

Racing bikers at Bandra Reclamation have given the spot a bad name. Pic/Shadab Khan

Reclamation area

Bandra (West)

Reclamation at Bandra connects to Mahim Creek, S V Road and the Reclamation flyover bridge coming from National Highway 8. During weekends, footfall increases manifold, making it a massive headache for the traffic police and local cops, because the chances of accidents increase in equal measure. This is because vehicles move towards the sea link at high speed. Bandra Reclamation is also a hub for vehicle racing during the night.

Case study: On March 25, three teenage boys on a scooter met with an accident near Bandra Reclamation. They were going back home to Dharavi around 11.30 pm. Police said they lost balance while taking a U-turn and the scooter slipped on the road. Sayyed Imran, 17, was badly injured and when the police took the trio to a hospital, Imran was declared brought dead. The other two, who were also injured, were identified as Sayyed Sajid, 16, and Javed Shaikh, 18. Sajid is Imran's first cousin.



Imran Sayyed's mother with his photo; (right) Sajid, Imran's cousin, was badly injured in the accident

Imran's mother, Gulzar Sayyed, has blamed the police for his death, alleging that he lost balance as he was hit on the head with a police lathi. The police, however, have trashed the allegation. Gulzar also said that Imran was her youngest son and doted on her. He was employed with a cloth shop on Linking Road and earned around R6,000 a month. On the night of his accident, he had returned home and eaten dinner. Around 10.30pm, he took his father's two-wheeler to go to Bandra Reclamation for a ride along with Sajid and Javed. He never returned alive.

Sajid, one of the pillion riders, still shivers while recalling the accident. He suffered serious shoulder and leg injuries, and doctors have inserted an iron rod in his left leg. Sajid said after seeing a nakabandi ahead, they told Javed to get off and Imran took a U-turn and started riding on the wrong side, to avoid the police check. They revved up the scooter as they were riding without helmets or licence. But, one of the cops hit Imran on the face, which resulted in him losing control of the scooter and they both fell. Imran died on the spot. Sajid now fears getting on to a two-wheeler. His family has spent nearly a lakh on his treatment till date. Even six months later, Sajid has pain in his leg and finds it difficult to walk or fold his left leg.

Problems

> Rash driving

> Driving at high speed

> Car and motorcycle racing

Solutions

> Stationing traffic cops to maintain traffic discipline and control vehicle speed, especially during the late evenings and nights

Total Accidents

07

for years 2017 and 2018 (till Aug 20)

Types of accidents

Car and bike racers are one of the biggest reasons for accidents on this stretch. Other accidents are caused when motorists speed up on seeing an empty stretch of road ahead of them, and those trying to escape nakabandis.

Total casualties

04

Death

02

Seriously injured

01

Minor injuries

Source: Traffic department

Residents speak



Rukhsar Memon, Bandra Resident



'There are no proper signboards to make people aware about the area and its dangers. There is not enough deployment of traffic cops, and those available cops are not efficient in their duties'

Soniya Gill, Bandra resident



'The main problem with Bandra Reclamation is that it has become a vehicle racing spot. The police should strategise and work with people to come up with a proper and doable solution for this issue'

Expertspeak

Ashutosh Atre, Road Expert



'Nakabandis should be set up at such places where drivers or riders cannot easily escape. If possible, nakabandis can be put up at two different spots on this stretch. Such places need proper sign boards, indicating speed limit. People need to be made aware of the consequences of speeding and racing'

