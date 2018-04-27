Mumbai's museums and archives reveal fascinating data about their collections

The ongoing #MuseumWeek initiative co-organised by UNESCO is getting cultural institutions the world over to share engaging content for seven days

50,000

The approximate books in the library of what used to be Mahatma Gandhi's Bombay headquarters during the freedom struggle

360

Books read by Gandhi that are housed in the museum

45

Books written by Gandhi that are part of the collection log on to gandhi-manibhavan.org

Six

The number of double decker tram models in the collection, which ran in the city from 1920 to 1964. Two of them are still functional

One

A trolley bus model that ran on an electric route between Gowalia Tank and Mazgaon from 1962 to 1971

Five

The total types of ticket-issuing machines in the museum log on to bestundertaking.com

82,795

Total documents (the oldest being from 1830s; with papers revealing the genesis of the company, and architectural and technical drawings including those of typewriter keyboards in regional languages)

52,006

Photographs (oldest being from 1880s with some taken by well-known industrial photographer Mitter Bedi in 1970s) in the archives

1,266

Memorabilia (including the ballot box made for the first election of independent India, along with models of typewriters, that of a refrigerator from 1958, steel cupboard from 1930s, safes, etc.)

Log on to: archives.godrej.com

780

Clay models in the collection of the oldest museum in the city

92

Miniature paintings

230

Total metal objects including artefacts in brass, bronze, copper, bell metal, koftagiri, bidri and photographs on metal

Log on to: bdlmuseum.org

60,000

Total exhibits, which include paintings, sculptures and numismatic specimens of Indian and non-Indian origin

5,000

Natural history specimens in the collection of which 430 are currently on display

2,000

Chinese and Japanese art exhibits in the collection of which 1,100 are on display

4,000

Indian and non-Indian paintings and prints

Log on to: csmvs.in

10,000

Total exhibits of Indian coinage, paper currency, financial instruments and monetary curiosities

1,500

Exhibits that provide a ringside view of the birth of currencies

Log on to: rbi.org.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates