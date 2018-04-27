Search

Mumbai's museums and archives reveal fascinating data about their collections

Apr 27, 2018, 08:33 IST | Snigdha Hasan

The ongoing #MuseumWeek initiative co-organised by UNESCO is getting cultural institutions the world over to share engaging content for seven days

Representation pic

50,000
The approximate books in the library of what used to be Mahatma Gandhi's Bombay headquarters during the freedom struggle

360
Books read by Gandhi that are housed in the museum

45
Books written by Gandhi that are part of the collection log on to gandhi-manibhavan.org

Representation pic

Six
The number of double decker tram models in the collection, which ran in the city from 1920 to 1964. Two of them are still functional

One
A trolley bus model that ran on an electric route between Gowalia Tank and Mazgaon from 1962 to 1971

Representation pic

Five
The total types of ticket-issuing machines in the museum log on to bestundertaking.com

82,795
Total documents (the oldest being from 1830s; with papers revealing the genesis of the company, and architectural and technical drawings including those of typewriter keyboards in regional languages)

Representation pic

52,006
Photographs (oldest being from 1880s with some taken by well-known industrial photographer Mitter Bedi in 1970s) in the archives

1,266
Memorabilia (including the ballot box made for the first election of independent India, along with models of typewriters, that of a refrigerator from 1958, steel cupboard from 1930s, safes, etc.)
Log on to: archives.godrej.com

780
Clay models in the collection of the oldest museum in the city

Representation pic

92
Miniature paintings

230
Total metal objects including artefacts in brass, bronze, copper, bell metal, koftagiri, bidri and photographs on metal
Log on to: bdlmuseum.org

Representation pic

60,000
Total exhibits, which include paintings, sculptures and numismatic specimens of Indian and non-Indian origin

5,000
Natural history specimens in the collection of which 430 are currently on display

Representation pic

2,000
Chinese and Japanese art exhibits in the collection of which 1,100 are on display

4,000
Indian and non-Indian paintings and prints
Log on to: csmvs.in

Representation pic

10,000
Total exhibits of Indian coinage, paper currency, financial instruments and monetary curiosities

Representation pic

1,500
Exhibits that provide a ringside view of the birth of currencies
Log on to: rbi.org.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dr bhau daji lad museum