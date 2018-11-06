Mumbai's places that never had proper lights to be lit up this Diwali

national

Electricity firm starts work on installing street light poles at five locations that have never had proper lighting

The new street light pole installed on the road behind Signature Island in BKC. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Festival of Lights promises to set aglow five areas of suburban Mumbai that have so far been shrouded in darkness. Work to install 115 street lights in five locations, which never had lights, has already started.

The spots have been identified as the area behind Signature Island (BKC), the area below JVLR bridge (Jogeshwari), and three other spots, one each in Charkop, Bhayander and Chembur, will get street lights put up by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).

An AEML official said the installation work, besides bearing the entire cost of this exercise, will be done by the company. When asked how long it will take to finish the work, the official added, "The lights should be operational by Diwali. But in case the deadline is missed, certainly before the end of the month." Recently, AEML took over the electricity business. Immediately after acquisition, the company initiated the process to take Mumbaikars' feedback on power-related issues.

"It was during this process that many citizens raised concerns over absence of street lights in a few areas. The company immediately decided to address the issue," another AEML official said, on condition of anonymity.

