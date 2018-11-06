Mumbai's places that never had proper lights to be lit up this Diwali
Electricity firm starts work on installing street light poles at five locations that have never had proper lighting
The Festival of Lights promises to set aglow five areas of suburban Mumbai that have so far been shrouded in darkness. Work to install 115 street lights in five locations, which never had lights, has already started.
The spots have been identified as the area behind Signature Island (BKC), the area below JVLR bridge (Jogeshwari), and three other spots, one each in Charkop, Bhayander and Chembur, will get street lights put up by Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML).
An AEML official said the installation work, besides bearing the entire cost of this exercise, will be done by the company. When asked how long it will take to finish the work, the official added, "The lights should be operational by Diwali. But in case the deadline is missed, certainly before the end of the month." Recently, AEML took over the electricity business. Immediately after acquisition, the company initiated the process to take Mumbaikars' feedback on power-related issues.
"It was during this process that many citizens raised concerns over absence of street lights in a few areas. The company immediately decided to address the issue," another AEML official said, on condition of anonymity.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Child swallows safety pin hung around mother's mangalsutra in Mumbai