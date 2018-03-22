Mumbai's scorching temperature takes a toll on Priyanka Chopra's health

Barely a day after her arrival in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra fell ill



Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai's scorching temperature has taken a toll on Priyanka Chopra's health. Considering that the actor has been spending more time in the cool climes of the US, she has to acclimatise herself to the heat. Giving her company in sickness is PeeCee's mother, Madhu Chopra, who is also unwell. Priyanka is in town to sign her next Bollywood outing. Hope the health niggle doesn't delay the announcement.

Priyanka Chopra will begin work on her upcoming film, based on the life of astronaut Kalpana Chawla in the next month. Co-incidently, Shah Rukh Khan too will start prepping for Rakesh Sharma biopic. When original choice Aamir Khan was on board for the Sharma biopic, there was talk that PeeCee would play his wife. We hope the two space sagas do not collide at the box office as well.

