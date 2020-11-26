Mumbai's total count grows by over 1,000 COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to climb, rising by more than 6,000 on Wednesday and the total count reached around 17.95 lakh infections. The daily fatalities due to the disease rose by 65 in the state, including 17 in Mumbai. The daily infections in the city again rose by 1,144.

State health department officials confirmed 6,159 new cases, including 1,144 in Mumbai, followed by Pune with 796 cases and Nashik with 359. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), while Thane reported 294 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli saw 215 new infections and all other districts had fewer than 200 cases each.

After Mumbai, Satara reported the most new fatalities at 11. In Mumbai, civic officials said all of the 17 deceased were senior citizens and 14 of them were suffering from other ailments. The mortality rate of the state reduced to 2.60 per cent, and till date, there have been 46,748 COVID-19-related fatalities. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 1,024.

Across the state, 4,844 patients were discharged on Wednesday after full recovery and the recovery rate dipped further to 92.64 per cent. Among the new recovered patients, 701 were from Mumbai, where the recovery rate remained at 91 per cent, while doubling rate dipped to 206 days.

With a rise in COVID-19 cases, the city's daily growth rate rose marginally to 0.34 per cent as the total count reached 2,78,597. Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less one per cent each.

Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.46 per cent growth rate, followed by M West and R South wards. After a drop in the number of cases, more than 1,000 active cases were reported in K West ward, while two wards in the city now have over 800 cases, and cumulatively, 10 wards have more than 500 active cases each.

Also Read: Day 1 ground report: 'More kiosks please, queues are tiring'

Of the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at present, more than 17,000 are in Pune, 15,344 in Thane and 13,734 in Mumbai.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news