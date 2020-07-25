MumBhai character posters: Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher take a dive into the Mumbai underworld

Excitement and camaraderie are at its peak these days on the sets of ALTBalaji show with shooting now resuming. With artists having stayed away from what they love doing the most, the stars of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's upcoming new show,MumBhai, are all set to resume shooting. Letting fans and viewers know that they, re back to entertain audiences once again, the platform shared some BTS pictures from the show and revealed the character looks of the protagonists.

MumBhai features popular actor Angad Bedi playing the character of an encounter specialist along with Sikander Kher, who will portray the role of an underworld don.



Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi,s look as a cop from the 90's era is very dashing and stylish. On the other hand, Sikander Kher's look is very intense in the role of a gangster.



Sikander Kher

One sees Sandeepa Dhar as well who plays a pivotal role in the show.



Sandeepa Dhar

With the reveal of these BTS pictures, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 have surely raised curiosity amongst viewers ahead of the show,s launch. MumBhai, a crime drama will take a dive into the Mumbai underworld and the narrative will revolve around the friendship between a cop and a criminal, set in the milieu of Mumbai,s underbelly from the late 90s to early 2000.

