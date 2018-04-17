Mumbra bypass repairs delayed as traffic police fail to inform people

A PWD officer has also alleged that the traffic police haven't even made a plan of alternative routes and diversions

Representational pictures

The repair work of the Mumbra bypass that was due to start on Monday has been delayed because Thane traffic police did not inform people about this. A PWD officer has also alleged that the traffic police haven't even made a plan of alternative routes and diversions.

'No alternative roads'

According to a Public Works Department (PWD) officer, the work which was supposed to begin from April 16 has been delayed only because of the traffic police. PWD is undertaking the repair work of the dilapidated Mumbra road over bridge, which goes above the railway line. The repairs are going to cost approximately Rs 8 crore.

The officer said, "Traffic police are delaying the work. They are not even sure whether the delay is for two days or more than that. They are yet to make plans for alternative roads and diversions. So our work will get delayed by four to five days more."

'Facing some issues'

Thane traffic DCP Amit Kale was unavailable for comment despite several attempts to call him. Another officer from the department said, "It will take some more days to make a plan. We are taking time because of some issues in the project plan - deciding alternative routes etc."

PWD secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said, "We are in touch with the Thane traffic police officials and PWD minister Eknath Shinde. We will set a day to start the work soon. Our target is to complete the work till monsoon."

