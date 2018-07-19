Music band owner among 4 get judicial custody for playing loud music in silence zone

The accused were identified as brass band owner Rajendra Chalvade and three band members Vishwas Mali, Ajay Ahire, and Praveen Sonawane and were arrested for playing loud music in a silence zone

A court in Satana in Nashik district has remanded a music band owner and three of its members in seven days judicial custody for playing loud music in a silence zone. The court remanded them in custody yesterday for the incident that took place in Satana on Sunday.

The accused were identified as brass band owner Rajendra Chalvade and three band members Vishwas Mali, Ajay Ahire and Praveen Sonawane. According to police, they were playing loud music in a silence zone outside the court in More Nagar locality in Satana on Sunday evening.

"They were booked under the Bombay Police Act and were later arrested. They were produced before the Satana court yesterday, which remanded them in seven days judicial custody," Hiralal Patil, in-charge of Satana police station said. Their instruments were also seized, he further added.

