Music Broadcast Limited continues to Triumph the GPTW Survey 2019

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked 5th amongst 100 best companies in ‘India’s Best Companies to Work For 2019’, a study by the Great Place to Work® Institute and The Economic Times that recognizes most prestigious and credible employer brands in the country. Every year, more than 10,000 organisations from over 58 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Music Broadcast Ltd. is recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in Media and Entertainment industry 2019 and among India’s Best Workplace in Career Management 2019 where more than 900 organizations participated in the Great Place to Work® survey this year making it the largest study in the space of Workplace Recognition.

Radio City has earned this recognition for creating a Great Place to Work environment FOR ALL employees and for outshining on the 5 dimensions of building an organization that fosters High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie. Along with being among the best in the country, Radio City was also ranked 6th among 25 Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2019 (501+ Employees).

Commenting on Radio City’s recognition among India’s Best Workplaces, Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City said "Radio City focuses on hiring the right talent and nurturing them by encouraging them to be innovative. We value employees for their contribution to the organisational goals and believe that an enriched employee experience builds a positive attitude towards the organization. The average tenure of an employee at Radio City is over 5 years which establishes the fact that employee loyalty is one of our biggest virtues. We believe in a people-first approach as people are the key assets in making any organization a great place to work."

Speaking on how assessment has been helpful for Radio City, Ms. Sagorika Kantharia, HR Head of Jagran Group, said, “Our dynamic culture and core value system are one of the key factors that help our employees succeed, innovate and become leaders in their own capacity. Being associated with Great Place to Work® for over 8 years has proven extremely valuable to the organisation and has enabled us to build work culture that fosters innovation, learning, respect and camaraderie. Being awarded among the Best Places to Work for the 7th time in a row and being felicitated with the current rank of No.5 has made Radio City a definite destination for talented media professionals. The consistency is also indicative that our organisation is committed towards creating the best workplace culture for our employees. The association with Great Place to Work® has been going strong since 2010 and we are certainly happy to see ourselves climb up the ladder of success year on year.”

Radio City has always adhered to an employee inclusive culture and believes in harbouring a transparent work environment. Radio City’s values guide the brand to ensure a culture of transparency, fairness and strong people connect. Employee engagement initiatives like Cheers to Peers, Star of the month, City ka Sitaara, CEO Award, Townhall, Live Chat with CEO, HR Buddy, Intranet Helpdesk, Mr. Fixit, RC Vibe, and many more are held regularly for nurturing a recognition-rich culture with people at core of the organization’s foundation. The consistent ranking is a testimony to the efforts in making Radio City a great workplace.

