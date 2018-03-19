Music companies approach The Remix show for its music rights

Amazon Prime Video has brought a unique concept with The Remix as it brings together DJ's and singers on the same platform performing and recreating iconic songs



Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya

The first three episodes of Amazon Prime India Original's The Remix is out. The platform has successfully delivered remixed versions of Bollywood songs. The Remix has already grabbed eyes of big music companies.

The first three episodes saw the contestants jazzing up songs like O o Jaane Jaana, Sheila Ki Jawani, Love Dose, Main Lovely Ho Gayiaan, Senorita, and others. The news is that music companies have approached to cut an album from songs performed on the show.

Amazon Prime Video has brought a unique concept with The Remix as it brings together DJ's and singers on the same platform performing and recreating iconic songs. The reality show has given people a platform to showcase them their talent in a unique way.

The format is already popular in abroad and Amazon has got the concept here in India. The Remix has brought few celebrated names from various fields together to get the digital content one notch higher.

Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya are the judges of the show, while Television actor, Karan Tacker hosts the show on the digital platform.

The next episode of the show will get streamed on 23rd March 2018.

Amazon Prime Original's The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment was launched on 9th March 2018.

