Music Composer Siddharth Kasyap releases his 24th Original Song Ishq Ki Mitti

Siddharth Kasyap of SK Music Works indeed knows how to hit the right note. He is very well-known for churning out several hits in the past and now he brings his 24th original song Ishq Ki Mitti

Aziz zee, Raja Hassan, Siddharth kasyap, Apeksha Porwal, Naman Shaw and Vikas Verma

The launch event of this Song was held on 26th June 2019, which witnessed the presence of relevant faces, both from the music as well as TV fraternity. Overall it was a fun event with the invites grooving to Ishq Ki Mitti and other popular numbers of SK Music Works YouTube Channel.

Launch of Ishq Ki Mitti saw the presence of, Nakul Mehta, Jankee Parekh Mehta, Eijaz Khan, Shibani Kashyap, Sara Khan, Zulfi Sayyed, Divya Solgama, Shakir Shaikh, Sumedha Karmahe, Arpita Mukherjee, Shahid Malliya, Shweta Kanduri, Aarti Nagpal, Rakesh Paul, Rehan Shah, Sandhya Shetty, Dj Sheizwood, Rahul Sharma, Preety Bhalla, Kanwalpreet Singh, Shanthipriya, Madhushree, Nivedita Basu, Rajesh Khera and many others.

Ishq Ki Mitti a sufiyana contemporary love story of undying love will warm the cockles of your heart. In today's fast-paced world when music is created in rush, Ishq Ki Mitti bears testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the listeners.

This heart-melting song is touted to be the 'love anthem of the year'. Serene, sublime & majestic is synonymous to "Ishq Ki Mitti". It is not just a romantic song, it's an experience which can be seen & cherished by most.

Melodious, heavenly & powerful – these are the words that perfectly sum up this Sufi love ballad, Ishq Ki Mitti. Elaborating about the song, Siddharth kasyap says, "The song will help you explore this enchanting world of thoughts and emotions. The song is high on its musical richness, subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the heart."

Conceived & composed by Siddharth Kasyap, this song has vocals of Raja Hassan who is also a renowned Bollywood singer, and lyrics have been penned down by Ibrahim Ashq who also has several Bollywood songs to his kitty. The majestic high that the song takes one to, is enhanced by a gifted & senior sitar player Ravi Chari.

The song features popular faces of Vikas Verma, Naman Shaw and Apeksha Porwal. This video has been directed by Aziz Zee who has directed the recent horror flick 1978 Night Out and has copious music videos to his credentials as a director. The event was hosted by stunning Aradhana Nayar.

