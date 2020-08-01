Music helps Lewis Hamilton overcome tough times

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton feels writing and recording music has helped him overcome some of the most difficult times in his life.

"Guys, I've spent the last 10 years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most talented and beautiful people which I'm so grateful for. It's been the most incredible outlet. Finding something you love so much and can do just for you, for your spirit is I think such an important process. I've come to the place where I'd love to share it with you," he recently wrote on Instagram.

"I haven't got a project or album, just a bunch of different songs that perhaps some of you will be able to connect to. They have helped me get through some of the most difficult times. At some stage I'm going to find a moment to share with you so bear with me," the six-time world champion added.

