Musicians pick their favourite remixes

music

With the trend of remixes catching up with industry folk as much as it is with music aficionados, we ask musicians about a rehashed song that's on their playlist

Nora Fatehi in Dilbar song

Dilbar from Satyameva Jayte

Original: Nadeem-Shravan for Sirf Tum

Remixed by: Tanishk Bagchi

Shaan

I liked it because: I would say so because this song is a hit with my wife [Radhika]. However, I haven't enjoyed any of the recreations, simply because most of the mother songs that have been remixed were not of my taste to begin with.

Song that must be rehashed: I'm looking forward to original dance tracks.

Sonu Nigam

I liked it because: I have always loved the original too, especially the way Alka ji [Yagnik] rendered it. The beats of the new track, and the way it has been picturised, is A1.

Song that must be rehashed: My own track called Tu. That was my first attempt at programming. When I think of it, I know how to make it sound different today.

Manoj Muntashir

I liked it because: It feels like a song of 'today'. All the old elements were kept intact, yet coloured with new-age sounds.

Song that must be rehashed: Milti Hai Zindagi Me Mohabbat, by Ravi, from the film Aankhein, because it is a ghazal that was beautifully made into a song. Adding new lyrical dimensions can make it contemporary, and get this number back into the reckoning. I am certain it would stay on the music charts for at least a year.

Chogada Tara from Loveratri

Remixed by: Lijo George and DJ Chetas

Ameya Dabli

I liked it because: It carried the elements that could do justice to the Navratri fever appropriately. It aptly brought the mainstream cultural ethos into the commercial world.

Song that must be rehashed: I think if any arranger wishes to explore his own number, it would be good. But if I had to pick one song, I'd say the indie-pop number by Sonu Nigam called Deewana Tera would made for a good remix.

Bachna Ae Haseeno from Bachna Ae Haseeno

Original: RD Burman for Hum Kisise Kum Naheen

Remixed by: Vishal Dadlani- Shekhar Ravjiani

Tanishk Bagchi

I liked it because: It's the only recreation that I have been inspired by. I love Vishal-Shekhar and believe that the way they have influenced our music industry, via their song-writing skills and composing skills, is incredible. I like that they've used the original vocals for the remix. I also like the way it was picturised.

Song that must be rehashed: Madan Mohan's song, Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho. I'll make a B-boying track with it.

Aankh Maare from Simmba

Original: Viju Shah for Tere Mere Sapne

Remixed by: Tanishk Bagchi

Romy

I liked it because: I thought the production was very quirky.

Song that must be rehashed: Makhna from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was rendered by Udit Narayan ji, and composed by Viju Shah. The composition is still relevant, and groovy. I would be happy if today's generation is re-introduced to it.

Jassi Gill

I liked it because: I like it for its appeal; it has become one among the most popular tracks today. Everyone is enjoying the song again. The original track was among my favourites too. It was sung by the legendary Kumar Sanu, and featured Arshad Warsi.

Song that must be rehashed: I would like to rehash my own track, Guitar Sikhda, which released last year. I have already started working on it.

Kamariya from Mitron

Original: Gujrati folk

Remixed by: Lijo George and DJ Chetas

Bappi Lahiri

I liked it because: The rehashed version is catchy and apt for the current generation.

Song that must be rehashed: My own rendition, Ek Ankh Maron To. I think it is a peppy number that can be recreated into a dance track. It will suit the audience's taste.

Lemon

Original: NERD

Remixed by: Drake

Ananya Birla

I liked it because: While the original was pretty amazing, Drake made it sound even better.

Song that must be rehashed: An Eminem track. I would love to work on a hip-hop or rap song. Eminem was one of my heroes while growing up. To remix one of his tracks and add a bit of my own vibe to it would be a dream.

Disco Sound

Nucleya

I didn't like any of the remixed songs this year and thought they lacked soul. It appeared the new versions were created merely to attract hits and [bank on the] previous numbers' popularity. They didn't respect the integrity of the original compositions.

Song that must be rehashed: I would love to remix Disco Sound by Ilayaraja. The track has a great melody and that classic '70s guitar funk riff. There is so much that could be done with the elements. I would make a great tropical house remix with it.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates