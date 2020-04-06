Muskurayega India: Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs come together for a song about hope!

The Coronavirus pandemic is arguably the worst pandemic the world has ever seen in years. We all are collectively locked down and waiting for the virus to end so that life can come back to normal. To lift up the spirits of all of us and put a smile on our faces again, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music have come together to give us what could be the anthem of the year- Muskurayega India.

Kumar took to his Twitter account and wrote- "At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope." (sic)

Have a look right here:

At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/GN5QZ3x0yO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2020

And now, the song is finally out and it cannot be missed. As stated above, this is the only time for us to uplift our spirits and come together to make sure that we all come out of this pandemic with happiness. Watch the video right here:

Actors like Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar have come forward to extend their support to this special anthem.

