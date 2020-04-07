'Muskurayega India' curated by Jackky Bhagnani and Akshay Kumar gets lauded by Narendra Modi

The new anthem of hope titled 'Muskurayega India' by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music and Cape of Good Film’s which released yesterday, soon caught all the attention needed and hits the right chords of the audiences’ hearts, garnering appreciation from all across. The nation’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his handle and is all praise for the anthem.

Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi posted, "India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity."

India will fight. India will win!



Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1247358476851937280?s=20

Jackky Bhagnani who presented this soulful song to all of us across replied , "Respected PM

Respected PM @narendramodi Sir. I thank you with my heart full of gratitude for recognising our humble tribute.

The song is curated by JJust Music by Jackky Bhagnani. This melodious song is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra. "Muskurayega India" is not just a song but a symbol of India's spirit of solidarity, battling against the pandemic.

The lyrics are heart felt and are penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good films And Jackky Bhagnani.

Driven by the efforts of Jackky Bhagnani to bring everyone together, doing their valuable bit in the video and presenting the song are- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ananya Panday and Jackky Bhagnani, who have come together to spread the message of hope and positivity in this special anthem.

Not just the audience, the fraternity and even the dignitaries are all praise for the hope that the song ignites during these times of nationwide lockdown.

