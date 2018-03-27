Muslim women: Protect our marriages, don't criminalise talaq-e-biddat

Muslim women march in Mumbra, demand scrapping of Bill that punishes men with jail for practising instant triple talaq



The silent march started at Darul Falah Masjid and continued till Jain Mandir ground near Mumbra police station. Pic/Sameer Markande

On Monday afternoon the city witnessed something baffling to the extent of disbelief. More than 20,000 Muslim women hit the streets of Mumbra and conducted a silent protest march from 2 pm to 5 pm against the scrapping of the bill that criminalises talaq-e-biddat. Even as triple talaq continues to be one of the most debatable practices of the community, what these women want is that their husbands not be punished with a jail term of three years for it.

It's unethical

On the sidelines of the protest march, which started at Darul Falah Masjid and continued till Jain Mandir ground near Mumbra police station, the women questioned why the government was criminalising a religious practice. One of the protestors said, "We are happy with the Supreme Court's decision, but whatever the government is doing is unethical. Also, the President should apologise for his remarks on Muslim women."

Speaking to mid-day, Somaiya Naumani, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which spearheaded the protest, said, "We are conducting the protest peacefully, as we are not against the government. President Ram Nath Kovind's statement in Parliament — 'Muslim women have been living like slaves and they should be relieved of such a life' — is wrong and insulting. We want him to take back his words.

"The Triple Talaq Bill of 2017 is all about protecting the right of marriage. But the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that has been presented in Parliament is not protecting our right in any way. It's really unconstitutional."

Another protestor said, "What will the women and their children do after the men go to jail? The Bill is not protecting our lives. It also mentions that the husband should pay maintenance. How will they pay maintenance from inside the jail? We have given memorandums regarding the matter to the President, Prime Minister and district collector."

Generalised statement

Fifteen-year-old Mehek Kadri, who was a part of the protest, said, "Muslim women from all over the world are protesting against the Bill. I have never seen women of our community live like slaves. How can the President make such a generalised statement? It's important to protect marriages instead of sending men to jail, who are also the breadwinners of their families."

'For dignity of women'

When contacted, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson, Shaina NC said, "It's not about a particular community, but about the dignity of women. I'm glad that the PM has taken such a strong decision for the common people.

Criminalising it will make people scared of taking such drastic steps. Otherwise, there's no point."

