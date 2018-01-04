Muslim youths perform last rites of Mumbra man

Even as matters went out of hand yesterday in the wake of the Bhima-Koregaon violence and the ensuing political slugfest over it, a relatively quiet neighbourhood in Mumbra presented an inspiring picture of religious and cultural unit

A group of Muslim youths carry the mortal remains of Ram Lalbihari Premchand to the cemetery

The year began with a caste conflict in Maharashtra. Even as matters went out of hand yesterday in the wake of the Bhima-Koregaon violence and the ensuing political slugfest over it, a relatively quiet neighbourhood in Mumbra presented an inspiring picture of religious and cultural unity. A handful of Muslim youths came together on Tuesday night to help a Hindu family cremate the only male adult member of their family.

According to local residents in Mumbra's Shivaji Nagar area, not only did the youths carry Ram Lalbihari Premchand's mortal remains to the crematorium, they also performed the last rituals of the 45-year-old.

Goodness of heart

Visibly moved by the scene, a local resident said, "At a time when politicians invoke unrest and violence in the name of caste and religion, these youths are reinstating our faith in the truth that humanity stands above everything."

According to sources, Premchand, who hails from Bihar, had been suffering from ill health since the past several days. "After his health deteriorated, his wife rushed him to the nearest hospital, but Premchand died during treatment," a source said, adding that the Mumbra resident is survived by his wife and four children.

In the absence of any other relative, neighbours decided to inform the local councillor, NCP corporator Ashraf Shanu Pathan, who immediately directed some of his ward officials to rush to the family's aid.

Ram Lalbihari Premchand was a Mumbra resident

The last rites

A group of youths, Sakeb Daate, Mehsher Sheikh, Roshan, Salim Syed, Zaheeruddin, reached the hospital to find that Premchand's wife was the only adult family member around.

"None of Premchand's relatives were around. His wife was mourning with their four children. We didn't waste time wondering if we should be helping or not. We took Premchand's remains from the hospital to his home for the last rites," said Zaheeruddin.

He added that with the help of some of Premchand's neighbours, they managed to procure all the essentials required to perform the last rites of a Hindu person. "After the last rites were performed, post 11 pm, we carried Premchand's body to the Mumbra crematorium. But, we couldn't find all the materials required to perform the antim vidhi at Mumbra. So, some of us went to Thane to purchase those essential items," Zaheeruddin said.

Speaking to mid-day, one of Premchand's neighbours said, "It was really heartening to witness so many Muslim youths come forward to help Premchand. Politicians in the city should read about this incident and feel ashamed of themselves for inciting violence in the name of religion."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go