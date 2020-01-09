Muzzafarpur shelter case: 35 girls alleged to have been murdered traced, CBI tells SC

New Delhi: There is no evidence of murder of children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter, the CBI told the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The probe agency informed the apex court that two skeletons were recovered, which were later, in forensic probe, found to be of a woman and a man. It said all 35 girls, who were alleged to be murdered were later traced by the investigation agency and found to be alive.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde accepted CBI's status report and allowed two officers to be relieved from the probe team. Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the CBI, told a bench, also comprising Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant, that inmates had given statements that murder of children had taken place and bodies were buried.

"When the probe agency went to the spot where the alleged bodies were buried, two skeleton parts were recovered. On forensic investigation of the skeleton parts it was found to be of a woman and a man and the possibility of murder of minor was ruled out," Venugopal said. He said when experts of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences again spoke to the girls who had given the statement, the allegation of murder of minors was found to be false.

Venugopal said the investigation agency traced the 35 girls, who were alleged to have been murdered, and found them alive. He told the bench that the probe was carried out on allegations of rape and sexual assault of children.

17

No. of shelters whose cases CBI has investigated

13

Cases in which charge sheets have been filed

