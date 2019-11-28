MENU

MVA govt to waive farmers' loans, ensure 80 per cent jobs to locals

Published: Nov 28, 2019, 17:14 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Workers give last-minute touches to the stage where the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Shivaji Park in Dadar. Picture/ Ashish Rane
Workers give last-minute touches to the stage where the swearing-in ceremony will be held in Shivaji Park in Dadar. Picture/ Ashish Rane

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance on Thursday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government in the state would loan farmers loans and ensure 80 per cent quota in jobs to local/domicile youth.

NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Eknath Shinde announced the CMP proposals at a media briefing here, ahead of the swearing-in of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government later in the evening.

The programme consists of a complete loan waiver to farmers in the state as well as one rupee clinic across the state, which will provide basic screening of people across the
state, they said. Sena's most discussed promise during the Assembly poll campaign of offering a full meal at Rs 10 also figures in the CMP.

As per the CMP, it has been decided to frame a law to offer 80 per cent of jobs for locals/domicile youth.

Tags

maharashtrashiv senanationalist congress partycongressuddhav thackeraysharad pawar

